Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has sold five million copies

HQ

Developer Warhorse Studios has just revealed that the RPG sequel Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has now reached a very impressive sales milestone. Shortly after the game celebrated its first anniversary, it has been confirmed that the project has sold five million copies, an admirable feat that shows the level of interest in the game and series from fans around the world.

To mark this occasion, a short statement was shared by Warhorse, who note: "Bohemia now welcomes five million players, and we are incredibly proud to see #KCD2 reach this monumental milestone. This achievement belongs to everyone here at Warhorse Studios and our amazing community.

"Thank you for being part of this journey and making this a reality!"

Have you played Kingdom Come: Deliverance II yet? If not, be sure to read our review to see if the game is for you.