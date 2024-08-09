Kellan signs with the NRG Shock

HQ

Around a week ago, we reported on the news that Boston "Infekted" Fine had left the NRG Shock and been acquired by NTMR, leaving the team with a big hole in its active roster specifically in the tank role. Well, now we know who has been signed to plug that gap.

Overwatch League veteran Kim "Kellan" Min-jae has signed with the Shock as its replacement tank player. Kellan previously played for the New York Excelsior for multiple seasons before returning to compete in the Contenders scene for different teams. With this Shock signing, he will be battling it out in the Overwatch Champions Series North America division when it returns to action later today.