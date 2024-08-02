Infekted has left NRG Shock once again

HQ

The NRG Shock has been facing a bit of trouble with securing and consolidating a roster to compete in the Overwatch Champions Series, as over the past few weeks, the team has been loaning out many of its stars, leaving a skeleton crew of a roster that seems to change on a weekly basis. Now another change has occurred.

Because the Shock has revealed that Boston "Infekted" Fine has been acquired by NTMR, meaning he will no longer compete for the former Overwatch League team. This also does come as Kyle "Rakattack" Rakauskas returns from a loan stint at ENCE.

As of now, the Shock will need simply one more player to be able to field a full roster, with that being a tank replacement for Infekted.