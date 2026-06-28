World Cup 2026: Full list of round of 32 matches and eliminated teams
The second part of World Cup 2026 begins on Sunday evening.
17 days after World Cup started, and 21 until the final, the second part of the FIFA competition has started, and the original list of 48 teams has been reduced to 32, the usual number in World Cups, as the knockout stages start. This time, it will be longer, with round of 32 matches taking place between today, Sunday, June 28, one day after the group stage ended. There is no time to waste.
After the marathon of matches these past days, it will be relatively quieter, with two matches per day during round of 32, lasting until Friday, July 3 (already Saturday in European time).
Round of 16 will take place during Saturday, July 4 and Tuesday, July 7; quarter-finals between Thursday, July 9 and Sunday, July 12; semi-finals on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 14-15, and the finals (including third place match) on July 18-19.
List of round of 32 matches in World Cup:
Sunday, 28 June
- South Africa vs Canada - 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
Monday, 29 June
- Brazil vs Japan - 19:00 CEST / 18:00 BST
- Germany vs Paraguay - 22:30 CEST / 21:30 BST
Tuesday, 30 June
- Netherlands vs Morocco - 03:00 CEST / 02:00 BST
- Ivory Coast vs Norway - 19:00 CEST / 18:00 BST
- France vs Sweden - 23:00 CEST / 22:00 BST
Wednesday, 1 July
- Mexico vs Ecuador - 03:00 CEST / 02:00 BST
- England vs DR Congo - 18:00 CEST / 17:00 BST
- Belgium vs Senegal - 22:00 CEST / 21:00 BST
Thursday, 2 July
- United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina - 02:00 CEST / 01:00 BST
- Spain vs Austria - 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
Friday, 3 July
- Portugal vs Croatia - 01:00 CEST / 00:00 BST
- Switzerland vs Algeria - 05:00 CEST / 04:00 BST
- Australia vs Egypt - 20:00 CEST / 19:00 BST
Saturday, 4 July
- Argentina vs Cape Verde - 00:00 CEST / 23:00 BST (3 July)
- Colombia vs Ghana - 03:30 CEST / 02:30 BST
Teams eliminated from World Cup after group stage:
- Qatar
- South Korea
- Haiti
- Scotland
- Turkey
- Curaçao
- Tunisia
- New Zealand
- Iran
- Saudi Arabia
- Iraq
- Jordan
- Uzbekistan
- Panama
- Uruguay
- Czechia