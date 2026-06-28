World Cup 2026: Full list of round of 32 matches and eliminated teams

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17 days after World Cup started, and 21 until the final, the second part of the FIFA competition has started, and the original list of 48 teams has been reduced to 32, the usual number in World Cups, as the knockout stages start. This time, it will be longer, with round of 32 matches taking place between today, Sunday, June 28, one day after the group stage ended. There is no time to waste.

After the marathon of matches these past days, it will be relatively quieter, with two matches per day during round of 32, lasting until Friday, July 3 (already Saturday in European time).

Round of 16 will take place during Saturday, July 4 and Tuesday, July 7; quarter-finals between Thursday, July 9 and Sunday, July 12; semi-finals on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 14-15, and the finals (including third place match) on July 18-19.

List of round of 32 matches in World Cup:

Sunday, 28 June



South Africa vs Canada - 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Monday, 29 June



Brazil vs Japan - 19:00 CEST / 18:00 BST



Germany vs Paraguay - 22:30 CEST / 21:30 BST



Tuesday, 30 June



Netherlands vs Morocco - 03:00 CEST / 02:00 BST



Ivory Coast vs Norway - 19:00 CEST / 18:00 BST



France vs Sweden - 23:00 CEST / 22:00 BST



Wednesday, 1 July



Mexico vs Ecuador - 03:00 CEST / 02:00 BST



England vs DR Congo - 18:00 CEST / 17:00 BST



Belgium vs Senegal - 22:00 CEST / 21:00 BST



Thursday, 2 July



United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina - 02:00 CEST / 01:00 BST



Spain vs Austria - 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Friday, 3 July



Portugal vs Croatia - 01:00 CEST / 00:00 BST



Switzerland vs Algeria - 05:00 CEST / 04:00 BST



Australia vs Egypt - 20:00 CEST / 19:00 BST



Saturday, 4 July



Argentina vs Cape Verde - 00:00 CEST / 23:00 BST (3 July)



Colombia vs Ghana - 03:30 CEST / 02:30 BST



Teams eliminated from World Cup after group stage:



Qatar



South Korea



Haiti



Scotland



Turkey



Curaçao



Tunisia



New Zealand



Iran



Saudi Arabia



Iraq



Jordan



Uzbekistan



Panama



Uruguay



Czechia

