Julián Álvarez asks to be sold from Atlético de Madrid: "I want to fulfil my dream"

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Julián Álvarez has explicitly said that he wants to leave Atlético de Madrid. And now that he is far away from Spanish reporters, he has given himself more freedom to speak about it, hoping that the matter is resolved when he gets back. For now, the Argentinian player has said that "it's not the time to talk about this, but I can't hide either", and that "I try to be an honest person. I spoke with people at Atlético Madrid, and I think a transfer is best for everyone. I want to fulfil my dream".

Álvarez dropped the bombshell during an interview after the Argentina victory against Austria in World Cup, in which Messi scored twice.

Julián Álvarez and the bids made by Barcelona and Real Madrid

It has been reported by the press for a long time that Álvarez's dream is to play for FC Barcelona. However, the poor relationship between Atleti and Barcelona made the transfer difficult, with Atleti denying having received offers by the club and saying the player is not for sale.

Then Real Madrid offered 150 million euros for the player and Atleti also rejected it, a move that some saw it as a ploy by Madrid to raise the market price of the player and hamper Barça's attempt to sign the superstar player.

But after these statements, it's difficult to see how Julián Álvarez won't be sold this summer and move away from Atlético de Madrid. The question is, will Barcelona raise their bid for the player?