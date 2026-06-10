Real Madrid made a 150 million euros offer for Julián Álvarez, Atleti responds with sarcasm

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The situation regarding Julián Álvarez took a bizarre turn. On Tuesday afternoon, Real Madrid sent a statement, confirming that the player that club president Florenino Pérez hinted the week ago that could become the new "galáctico" for 150 million euros was actually the Argentinian player from their neighbours, Atlético de Madrid.

"Real Madrid C. F. announces that, following the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, it has made an offer of 150 million euros to Club Atlético de Madrid for the federative rights of the player Julián Álvarez", the white club posted. "After reviewing and evaluating the offer, Club Atlético de Madrid has expressed its gratitude for the proposal, made within the framework of the good relations between both clubs, and has rejected it, referring to the player's release clause."

Atlético de Madrid, via social media, responded with sarcasam, with laughing emojis and a mocking message, saying "you must have confused education with gratitude, but to leave no doubt: we don't thank you for anything", that they made them laugh more than Barcelona, and that given the good relationship between their presidents, they should stop "stealing" players from their academy.

It is a similar tone that the one used against FC Barcelona when the catalan club reportedly made a 100m euros offer to Álvarez, with Atleti denying having received any offer and saying that the player is not for sale.

Atlético de Madrid reminds that Julián Álvarez has a 500 million euros release clause, which protects him from any club around the world, and it all points out that the Argentinian player will remain at Atleti next season...