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England has defeated co-hosts Mexico in World Cup round of 16 and is set to face Norway in the quarter-finals: a duel between two of the top goal scorers: Erling Haaland, seven goals this World Cup including two against Brazil, and Harry Kane, six goals, including one in the match against Mexico.

But it was Jude Bellingham who stole the show once again, piercing through Mexican goal for the first time this World Cup twice in two minutes, making it four goals and one assist this World Cup... and three times winning Man of the Match in five World Cup games. He also made a crutial clearance during injury time that prevented Mexico from tying up the match again.

Despite the result, England had to hold off for most of the second part with ten players, after Jarell Quansah received a red card (making him unavailable for the next match, according to FIFA rules, the same rules they seem to bend if pressured by Trump...).

The foul by Quansah was clear, but the penalty called against them was not as such, according to coach Thomas Tuchel, who said that "the referees are just not good enough", while Bellingham declined to speak about the referee "because he wants to play in the next match".

Norway vs. England match will take place next Saturday, July 11, at 23:00 CEST, 22:00 BST.