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Haaland eliminates Brazil in dramatic match, Norway in World Cup quarter-finals for the first time

Erling Haaland scored a brace that proved decisive after Neymar scored a penalty in the 100th minute of injury time.

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Norway has eliminated Brazil from World Cup in one of the most entertaining matches so far from World Cup (a far cry from the France vs. Paraguay yesterday), a tense and thrilling match, dominated by Norway but with meaningful chances for either side, finally broken by Erling Haaland.

Haaland scored a brace that proved to be decisive because, with the injury time already done, Brazil had a penalty, converted by Neymar Jr. (who knows if it will be his final World Cup goal). The match lasted for one more minute, and Brazil had the chanse to equalise until the last second, but lacked the accuracy they missed the entire 100 prior minutes.

Norway, who had only reached the World Cup final stages three times before (Round of 16 in 1938, 1998, and group stage in 1994) is now at World Cup quarter-finals, with Haaland being tied with Messi and Mbappé for the Golden Boot, after seven goals! Norway will next face the winner of Mexico vs. England.

Haaland eliminates Brazil in dramatic match, Norway in World Cup quarter-finals for the first time
Alizada Studios / ShutterStock

This post is tagged as:

SportsfootballWorld CupNorwayBrazil national teamErling Haaland


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