Jon Bernthal implies his imminent return as The Punisher

Jon Bernthal played Frank "The Punisher" Castle in both Daredevil and his very own Netflix series, but after the second season, Disney regained all the rights and his future in the MCU was uncertain. But after it was revealed that Charlie Cox would return as Daredevil in a new series on Disney+, rumours started swirling that Bernthal might return as well.

The actor himself has made no secret that he would like to play Frank Castle again, and now shares a major ease on Instagram, which many fans seems to interpret as a confirmation that Bernthal's Frank Castle is set to return. The image is a children's book called One Batch, Two Batch, which was Castle's daughter's favourite, and he had promised to read it to her the night before she was murdered.

While Jon Bernthal shared this image is still unknown, but it seems very reasonable that it is his way of saying to his fans (who knows about the book) that The Punisher is coming back. What do you think?