Jon Bernthal wants to return as The Punisher

It seems like ages ago, but before Disney had their subscription service Disney+, Netflix was actually doing several Marvel TV series of surprisingly high quality. While Daredevil was the most popular one, there was also a lot of praise and big audiences for The Punisher as well.

Frank "The Punisher" Castle was played by Jon Bernthal, but unlike Charlie Cox in the role as Matt "Daredevil" Murdoc, he has never returned to the role after season two of The Punisher was released in 2019. He is expected (although not confirmed) to show up in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series that premieres 2025, but that isn't enough to satisfy the fans who wants a new The Punisher series with Bernthal as the brutal and extremely R-rated vigilante.

Fortunately, there are rumors that the character might get a show again, this time on Disney+, and Bernthal really seems to be interested. In a Collider interview, he says he really cares for the Frank Castle and if he returns, he will make sure that the production will respect the The Punisher and not make him child friendly:

"I think there's a reason why that character has resonated as deeply and strongly as he has. In the hearts and minds of comic book fans and first responders and people in the military and people all over the globe. I think there's a little bit of Frank Castle in everybody. He exists very strongly inside me and I care about that character deeply. I also know that it's absolutely essential that if we do it, we do it right and we have real sacred integrity to the source material and to what is at the core of Frank. I'm gonna do my absolute best to make sure that, if and when we do it, we do it right."

Would you like to see Jon Bernthal return as The Punisher?