Jennifer Hale would "love to play Bayonetta again" despite being "thrown under the bus"

The name of Bayonetta has been a conflicting one as of recent, as a slew of controversy plagued the series after the original voice actor (Hellena Taylor) was recently replaced by PlatinumGames by a veteran voice star (Jennifer Hale) due to a conflict that seemed to revolve around the payment that Taylor was set to receive for her duties on Bayonetta 3. This caused PlatinumGames to issue a statement, and the whole situation somewhat clouded the launch of the third chapter in the beloved series.

While PlatinumGames' Hideki Kamiya believes that there will be more Bayonetta, potentially even without him involved, it's unclear who will be voicing the witch protagonist, even if it's unlikely that Taylor will return. Instead, Hale seems to be the favourite to continue in the position, something she recently commented on in an interview with Gaming Bible.

When asked about Bayonetta and the whole controversy, Hale stated: "I'd love to play Bayonetta again. But I definitely got thrown under the bus by that whole thing, and I was unable to speak on my own behalf because I was under not one but two NDAs. Eventually, I was allowed to make a statement, which I appreciated, and I was able to present the facts."

She continued by noting that "there were some things said [that were] presented as facts, but were false," and that "before I accepted the audition, I checked everything thoroughly, and I trust the director." This ultimately meant that "playing Bayonetta was so much fun" even if "it was not fun getting thrown under the bus like I had, but I was happy to come out on the other side."

If another Bayonetta game was to arrive, who do you think should voice the titular witch?