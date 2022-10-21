PlatinumGames provides a statement supporting voice actor Jennifer Hale

HQ

The developer behind the upcoming Bayonetta 3, PlatinumGames has been in the firing line as of late, following an array of allegations from former voice actor Hellena Taylor, who claimed that the developer looked to pay her $4000 to reprise her leading role in the threequel.

Soon after a report came out disputing Taylor's claims, all around the same time that current voice actor, Jennifer Hale put out a statement asking for the parties involved to handle their issues in "an amicable and respectful way". Certain fans have not taken this request all too kindly. And now, PlatinumGames has issued its first public statement on the matter, where it shows its support for Hale.

"We at PlatinumGames offer our sincerest appreciation to everyone who has contributed to creating the Bayonetta series over the years, as well as the community that has served as its foundation.

We give our full support to Jennifer Hale as the new Bayonetta, and align with everything in her statement.

We ask people to please refrain from any further comments that would disrespect Jennifer or any of the other contributors to the series."

Bayonetta 3 launches on October 28 on the Nintendo Switch.