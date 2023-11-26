Hideki Kamiya imagines Bayonetta will continue without him

HQ

Earlier this year, Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya announced his departure from PlatinumGames. While we wait to see what new ventures he'll be undertaking, a lot of fans have been bombarding the developer with questions about his future.

Luckily, Kamiya has a YouTube channel, where he's been talking about his future plans and answering comments from fans. When asked where he sees Bayonetta going in the future, he had the following to say:

"The Bayonetta series would consist of nine episodes, and I wanted to grow the franchise as the Bayonetta 'Saga', but it seems I may have to take the full saga to the grave with me. It's a shame. It's not like I own the Bayonetta IP, but I suppose those who do will probably keep it going."

Many will likely be concerned that Kamiya won't be involved in future games, if they are to continue at all. We can't imagine Bayonetta completely dying out, considering the critical praise the last game received and how many copies the franchise has sold altogether. Neither can Kamiya himself, as last year he said he couldn't imagine it coming to an end. It'll likely be a while before we see anything new from the franchise, though.