New report states that Hellena Taylor was offered more than the alleged $4000 for Bayonetta 3

Things are really starting to heat up in the Bayonetta 3 and Hellena Taylor controversy. Following the voice actor (known for lending her voice to the iconic witch in the original and sequel) asking fans to boycott the title due to PlatinumGames allegedly only offering her $4000 to reprise her role in Bayonetta 3, a new report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has suggested that this was not quite correct.

The report states that Taylor was actually offered between $3000 - $4000 per recording session, with there being around five recording sessions to complete, meaning the Japanese developer would have in fact looked to pay the voice actor at least $15,000 to return to the role. It's noted that this would have been a "significant increase" on what Taylor was paid for Bayonetta 2.

It's also added that Taylor rejected this offer and instead asked for a six-figure sum, with residuals as well, something which ultimately led PlatinumGames to look elsewhere and hire Jennifer Hale instead.

Taylor has said in a statement to Bloomberg that this report is an "absolute lie" and that she still stands by everything she previously said in the series of Twitter videos.

This all comes after the current voice of Bayonetta, Hale, posted a statement on Twitter delicately touching upon the situation.