Jack Draper withdraws from third successive Grand Slam as arm injury returns

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Jack Draper, scheduled to debut at Wimbledon on Tuesday, in day 2 of the grass Grand Slam, has withdrawn because of a recurrence of his arm injury. The 24-year-old British player has suffered a nightmare in the last year and a half, constantly suffering injuries that prevent him from playing and have caused him to drop in the ATP ranking, but said that "this one is definitely the absolute worst moment", as this is the third successive Grand Slam he misses.

Draper has suffered a long series of injuries, in his hip and back, and the worst started in the summer 2025, when he suffered an injury after the US Open 2025, missing half a year. He suffered a knee injury in Barcelona, forcing him to withdraw from the clay court season, and now his arm injury is back. In total, only 15 matches in the past 12 months; he went from being ranked fourth in the world, to now being 131st in the world.

"There have been a lot of painful moments in the last 12 months but this one is definitely the absolute worst as there is no great honour for a British player than playing at Wimbledon".

Draper spoke with the media on Sunday and everything seemed fine for his appearance at Wimbledon, having recently reached semi-finals of the Eastbourne Open as of last Friday, his first tournament since the Barcelona Open in April, and with his idol Andy Murray as coach for the grass court season. Because of how low his ranking was, he was set to face a very, very tough match against sixth seed Taylor Fritz, but has been denied of the opportunity.