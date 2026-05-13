Andy Murray becomes Jack Draper's coach for the grass-court season

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Andy Murray, former tennis player and former World No. 1, the only British player to achieve it, has a new job as the coach for Jack Draper, at least during the grass-court season. Draper worked with Jamie Delgado, former Murray coach, but decided to split, and has added Murray as interim coach for the upcoming weeks, leading to Wimbledon.

Draper famously coached with Novak Djokovic between November 2024 and May 2025, a collaboration that didn't give the expected results, as Murray admitted, despite continuing to have respect for the Serbian and former court rival.

Now, Murray, who won Wimbledon twice in 2013 and 2016, as well as the 2012 US Open, will help 24-year-old Jack Draper (who idolised Murray when he was a kid) bounce back from a complicated season, which forced him to withdraw from Roland Garros due to a knee tendon injury. Draper has played sporadically this season, defeated Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells, but a series of withdrawals will cause him to drop from the top 100 by the time the grass-court season comes in June.