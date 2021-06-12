It's official, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope has been revealed by Ubisoft

Nintendo might have accidentally leaked it beforehand, but it was still exciting to see the official confirmation of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope during tonight's Ubisoft Forward event. This strategy sequel is set to arrive sometime in 2022 and it's said to include "all new bosses" and "familiar enemies."

The game is said to feature new tactical gameplay elements and its story this time sees the unlikely heroes save entire galaxy, instead of just the Mushroom Kingdom. During the trailer, we got to take a look at the game's villain Cursa and we were introduced to a new from of ally known as Sparks. These are said to be a cross between Rabbids and Lumas and they will form a large part of the story (they are in the name after all!).

Are you excited to hear that the game has received a sequel?