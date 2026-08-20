It's all-out warfare in the latest look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4's Multiplayer

HQ

Following the poorly received Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 last year, Activision has a bit of goodwill it needs to repair with those in its Call of Duty fanbase, and seemingly Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will be looking to do a lot of heavy lifting on this front.

Set to land on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2, this next chapter in the shooter series will be launching on October 23, and with that date getting closer by the day, now a chaotic Multiplayer trailer has been shared to give a good look at what the mode will be bringing to the table.

We get to see more boots on the ground action and many of the promising new maps, including one with a moving train passing through its centre and another that combines key parts of iconic maps, with this regarded as Kill Block.

Beyond that, we see a bunch of the new Killstreaks in effect plus the deadly Apex attachments that can cause havoc on the battlefield. This is then all before we get to see the new Nuke animation, showing what players can expect if they manage to call in the challenging Killstreak.

Check it all out below and don't forget you'll be able to put much of this through the ringer starting from this weekend when the first of two Beta Weekends are held.