Official: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will be the first game in the series to arrive on Nintendo since Ghosts

It has taken almost 13 years, but the time has finally come for the Call of Duty series to return to a Nintendo console, since the Call of Duty: Ghost version for Wii U. The recently confirmed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, which we have already had the privilege of trying out at a live event in Los Angeles, will also feature a native version for Nintendo Switch 2, as confirmed by our correspondent Johan Mackegård Hansson.

This port is being developed by the Spanish studio Digital Legends, based in Barcelona. A studio that has provided support since its acquisition in 2021 by Activision for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Black Ops 7, Warzone, and Mobile.

So, we can now confirm that the rumours were true, and that the future of the Call of Duty franchise is once again intertwined with that of Nintendo.

Will you be trying Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 on Nintendo Switch 2?