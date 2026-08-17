Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4's Beta Weekends will offer Multiplayer and a Campaign mission

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This weekend, the first beta weekend for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will take place, with this initial weekend being tailored to those who have pre-ordered a copy of the game and known as the Early Access Beta. It will then be followed by the regular Open Beta for all players the following weekend, and with all of this in store, Activision and Infinity Ward has confirmed exactly what each beta weekend will bring to the table. And there are a few unusual surprises...

For the Early Access Beta between August 21-25, there will be a ton of Multiplayer elements on offer. The modes in question are Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed, Inflation, Search & Destroy, Kill Block - 10v10, Kill Block - 3v3 Gunfight, and Mobility Course. The maps then include Rooftops, Silkworm, Transit 213, Cachette, Lotus, and Kill Block too (with Lotus even being exclusive to this beta weekend).

This is however not all on offer, as the Campaign mission of Entrenched will be playable too, making for the first time a Campaign mission has been playable in a beta for a Call of Duty game, all ahead of the Campaign getting a week of Early Access ahead of the main game's launch in October.

The good news is to access Entrenched you can even simply wait for the following Open Beta weekend between August 28-September 1, as it will be included on top of all of the above (minus the map Lotus, of course). The second beta weekend will have a few extra goodies however, including the Hijack and Combat Outpost map for Multiplayer, plus the Combat Outpost, Imjin Farmland, and Wolves Stadium maps for the Ground War mode.

But there's even more for the Open Beta weekend, as the new Warzone Resurgence Map of Zodiac will be on offer, meaning over two beta weekends, Modern Warfare 4 fans will be able to test all three key pillars of the game for the first time ever, spanning Campaign, Multiplayer, and Warzone.

With all of this in mind, will you be tuning into either? Also don't forget Call of Duty Next will be happening on August 21, with tons of Modern Warfare 4 news expected to be shared as part of the broadcast, ahead of the game's launch on October 23.