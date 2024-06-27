It wasn't fake: Here are Assetto Corsa Evo's first 28 official screens

HQ

The other day we got a supposedly leaked first in-game picture from Assetto Corsa Evo: Driving Simulation Evolved, and today, giving the modeling, texturing, and lighting similarities, we can pretty much confirm it was real. Similarities to what? To the very first bunch of official AC Evo screenshots, up to 28 for your viewing pleasure, which you can zoom in below.

The images only cover either close ups of some beautiful Alfa Romeo, Lamborghini (but of course), Alpine, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche or Hyundai, together with mood-building shots of some of the circuits, including day, night, and rain conditions.

Today's release also reaffirms the most anticipated simracer sticks to its planned 2024 release, albeit not committing to a fixed launch date. Doesn't look like Kunos Simulazioni's next is going to be further delayed, though, as the Steam page for Assetto Corsa Evo is now open.

The PR also reminds that multiclass is back from the original AC, thus not limited to Competizione's mostly GT3 focus:

"Assetto Corsa EVO will include cars from different classes spanning years of motoring history. From road cars, classics, hypercars, and race cars, each vehicle is reproduced through KUNOS' own advanced system that simulates mechanical, electronic, and aerodynamic performance".

Are you looking forward to dusting off your simracing rig with the brand-new and apparently evolved iteration of Assetto? And what do you think about the first battery of screenshots below?