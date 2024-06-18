Rumour: Possible first image of Assetto Corsa Evo, though not very revealing

HQ

The sequel to the simracing series from Kunos Simulazioni and publisher 505 Games will be Assetto Corsa Evo. Since we found its announcement in an Easter Egg of the Nürburgring update for the current Assetto Corsa Competizione, there has been a lot of silence around this title, beyond confirming its existence and name. We also know that it will be released as early as 2024, but we've yet to see it in action, not even in a sad picture... Or maybe we have?

According to Italian media outlet Multiplayer.it, it was Kunos himself who sent them the first official image of ACE (Assetto Corsa Evo). It's an image of a car interior showing some of the seat upholstery, pedals and manual gearbox of a Hyundai i20N (thanks, SimRacer). With an image so focused on such a small detail, it's impossible to confirm whether it's genuine or not, but we'll at least give it the benefit of the doubt.

Hopefully Kunos and 505 Games will give us more details soon. In the meantime enjoy the (possible) first image of Assetto Corsa Evo below.