Is Eivor heading to the fiery realm of Muspelheim in potential third Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC?

The first expansion for Ubisoft's impressive open world RPG Assassin's Creed Valhalla is launching in a couple of weeks and will be sending Eivor across to the Emerald Isle of Ireland, to face off against some druids and other stuff. We actually don't know all that much about the DLC right now, aside from the fact that it will be coming on May 13, following a delay, and is called Wrath of the Druids.

Then, to follow on from that, the second expansion has also been detailed and will be called The Siege of Paris, and if we had to guess... will involve a siege of Paris. No release date has been given for that one yet, however.

For the most part, we assumed that this was all of the major expansions set to be arriving in Valhalla, but recently a dataminer has uncovered references to the mythical realm of Muspelheim as a DLC.

First reported by GamesRadar, the dataminer known as J0nathan found the file that referred to the realm. As there has been no mention of the DLC by Ubisoft yet, we can't assume this is official or actually happening, but considering the game takes Eivor to both (slight spoilers) Asgard and Jotunheim, also heading over to the fiery realm of Muspelheim that is the home of the giant beast Surtr, doesn't seem to be entirely out of the question.

