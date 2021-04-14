Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids delayed two weeks

You're watching Advertisements

One month ago, Ubisoft announced that Assassin's Creed Valhalla's first expansion, Wrath of the Druids, was set to launch on April 29, but I think all of us have realised just how fast things can change these days and that the word of 2021 is "delayed".

The Canadian studio tells us that Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids has been pushed back two weeks, which means it's now coming on May 13 instead. We're told the extra time will be used to deliver a "more refined experience". Expect to learn more about what that means soon, as the developers are working on an article to provide transparency and share insights on their development process.