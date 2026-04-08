007 First Light hit with another delay, but only for Switch 2

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Danish developer IO Interactive's upcoming 007 First Light suffered a major delay in December, but that was supposed to be the last one, and everything pointed to the game being released in May. And that's exactly what will happen... but unfortunately not for everyone.

Via the game's official social media account, we've now been informed that the Switch 2 version will arrive later, and they won't say when it will be released other than that it will be sometime during the summer:

"007 First Light comes to PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on May 27th, 2026, and Nintendo Switch 2 later this summer. We're excited to see players discovering James Bond's reimagined origin story, and we are looking forward to bringing you the best game experience possible across all platforms."

This is disappointing news, but at least it's coming as planned to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. We look forward to diving into the adventure and will be back with our review next month.