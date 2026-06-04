Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight launches for Switch 2 in September

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Late last year, it became evident that the Switch 2 version of Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight would be delayed. While it was released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X on May 22, it was announced that the Switch 2 version would arrive later in the year.

During the night, it was finally confirmed when Switch 2 players will get to dive into what might be the best Lego adventure ever, and a new trailer (which you can check out below) reveals that the release date is September 18, with pre-orders already in full swing.

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We also know that DLC is on the way for the game, including a smaller campaign featuring Joker and Harley Quinn, but at the time of writing, it's unclear when this will be released. Maybe we'll find out more at Summer Game Fest.

...and for anyone who collects physical games, yep, it's a Game Key Card.