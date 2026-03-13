Previewing Indian Wells Semifinals: Sinner vs. Zverev and Alcaraz vs. Medvedev

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As the Indian Wells reaches its climax, we look ahead to Saturday's semi-final matchups.

Sinner vs Zverev

Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev cruised through the quarterfinals, with the duo winning in straight sets. Both players are certainly familiar with each other's styles, as this will be their 11th time sharing the court. Sinner leads the head-to-head 6-4, and should he make it through and win the tournament, he will join Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as the only men to win all six ATP Masters 1,000 hard-court events.

Speaking on his upcoming match with Zverev, Sinner said: "We know each other very well, so I will try to be as consistent as possible."

But his task is far from easy, as Zverev has been running through his opponents and is playing with a newfound aggression. Following his fourth-round victory against Francis Tiafoe, Zverev spoke about his game.

"I felt like I was dominating from the baseline, the things that I was working on, I feel like today they worked well on the court."

Alcaraz vs Medvedev

In the other semifinal, Carlos Alcaraz takes on Daniil Medvedev. It's a matchup that doesn't favour Medvedev as he trails their head-to-head 6-2 and has lost the last four matches. When asked about the prospect of playing Alcaraz, Medvedev was very positive about his game.

"I feel like I'm playing great. I feel like it's a good chance to try to show my best tennis against him. But he is the toughest opponent we have right now."

If Medvedev is to beat Alcaraz, he will have to be at his best as the latter is unbeaten so far this season. Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 16 matches with his victory against Britain's Cameron Norrie.

Will the semi-finals end up with an Alcaraz-Sinner showdown? Or will there be an upset?