Ilia Topuria claims he has been victim of extortion about false case of domestic abuse

Ilia Topuria has published a lengthy statement on his Instagram page where he claims to have been extorted to disseminate false allegations of domestic abuse, and explained that he opted to take a break from fighting and remain silent to protect his children, but decided now to speak up to "stop false narratives to take hold".

"In recent months, I have been subjected to severe and unacceptable pressure, including threats to disseminate false allegations of domestic abuse unless financial demands were met. These allegations are entirely unfounded. The truth is not a matter of opinion—it is a matter of evidence".

'El Matador' claims to have all evidence to prove his innocence in court on cases of extortion, falsification of evidence, misappropriation of funds and personal property, and multiple threats.

"My initial decision to remain silent was made solely to protect my children, who are the most important part of my life. However, I have come to understand that silence, under these circumstances, does not protect the truth—it allows false narratives to take hold.

Many individuals have faced similar situations, and time and again, the legal system has ultimately clarified the facts. Today, I am stepping forward not only for my family and myself, but also to demonstrate that no one should be forced to yield to intimidation, manipulation, or fear."

"Those who know me can attest that I have never engaged in violence of any kind, and that my life and career have always been guided by discipline, respect, and integrity". Topuria ends the statement saying that he will not make any further comments on the topic out of respect for his children.

Ilia Topuria will hold his UFC lightweight title while an interim fights takes place

Topuria's decision to take a break from fighting for, at least, the first three months of 2025 means that his lightweight title that he was meant to defend will be put on hold, and UFC will make an interim fight between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje on January 24 at the UFC 324.