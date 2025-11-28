Ilia Topuria announces a temporal leave from UFC, going through a difficult time in his personal life

HQ

Ilia Topuria, Spanish-Georgian mixed martial artist, current UFC Lightweight Champion, has announced he will take a time off and won't be fighting in the first quarter of 2026. "I'm going through a difficult moment in My personal life. I want to focus on my children and resolve this situation as soon as possible", Topuria posted.

"I don't want to hold up the division. The UFC will make the matchups needed, and as soon as the matters are resolved I'll let the UFC know I'm ready to begin my return." In his absence, UFC may organise interim championship fights while waiting for Topuria, who is obligued to defend his world title a some point, won against Charles Oliveira last June, his last fight to date.

There had been rumours that Topuria would fight in January 2026, with potential contenders including Paddy Pimblett, Justin Gaethje or Arman Tsarukyan. Now the question is if Topuria, one of the most popular figures of the sport, will be fit for the expected UFC fight in the White House on June 14, that Donald Trump organised for the 250th anniversary of the United States.

In the last few weeks, rumours have circulated about problems between Topuria and his wife Giorgina, after the removal of photos on Instagram.



