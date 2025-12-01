UFC 324 will feature Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje fighting for the interim lightweight title

HQ

Following the announcement that Ilia Topuria would not return to the ring during the first quarter of 2026 due to personal reasons, UFC has announced an interim fight for the UFC Lightweight Championship between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett. The winner would then face Topuria at a later date.

The choice of fighters has surprised many MMA fans due to what many are calling a snub on Arman Tsarukyan (23-3), the Armenian fighter who ranks first in the UFC lightweight rankings, behind champion Topuria (17-0). Gaethje (26-5) is fourth and Pimblett (23-3) is fifth. Charles Oliveira (second, 36-11) and Max Holloway (third, 27-8) have already lost to Topuria.

As reported by MMA Junkie, Tsarukyan was surprised to be left out of the interim fight, and believes that it is because UFC wants to set up a rivalry between Topuria and Pimblett, due to the Pimblett being a bigger name and his feud with 'el Matador' that has continued for some years.

UFC 324 will be the first UFC event of the coming year, and more meaningful, it will be the first UFC event to broadcast on Paramount+, after Paramount Skydance bought the rights from the previous deal with ESPN. It will air on January 24, 2026, and will also feature a fight between Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison as co-main event.