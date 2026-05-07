If you're finding it hard to wait until 2027 to see anything about Netflix's The One Piece, there'll be a sneak peek on 23 June

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Netflix is making the most of the One Piece IP on every possible front, whether by speeding up production of the third season of the live-action series, remastering the original anime, or reimagining it with a new animation style that we'll see in The One Piece from its 2027 release. This project is the one that has fans most intrigued, as we've seen almost nothing of it apart from some concept art, but all that could change quickly.

During the Annecy International Film Festival, Netflix has announced a new wave of announcements from its Netflix Animation division, and amongst the presentations we'll see there on 23 and 24 June is a glimpse of The One Piece.

We shouldn't expect any final product, as it's more of a presentation of a work in progress than an official screening for the public, but hopefully we'll have something more to go on to understand what expectations we should have regarding this new animation style they're introducing here.

While we wait, continue to enjoy the charming official artwork for The One Piece, which is set to premiere early next year.