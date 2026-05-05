Animated remake The One Piece to set sail on Netflix in February 2027

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Earlier this year, it was revealed that One Piece was to be remade from the ground-up, beginning the amazing adventure from scratch and serving as a way for animation fans to get into the show that currently has over 1,200 episodes to chew through. This remake is unlike the HD remasters of the current episodes that are still being remastered, as it will seemingly adjust the story a tad to ensure that fans don't need to consume hundreds and hundreds of hours of narrative to reach the territory of the existing show, as it will have a "better pace and higher production standards," as we previously reported.

While no trailer has arrived for this show yet, Netflix has revealed the official premiere window for The One Piece, noting that the show will debut as soon as February 2027. The first season will also span seven episodes, although it's unclear just how long each episode will be.

For more on One Piece, it was recently confirmed that live-action Monkey D. Luffy, Iñaki Godoy, will be present at San Diego Comic-Con Malaga in October, an event Gamereactor will once again bring you live coverage from.