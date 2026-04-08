Netflix reveals first look at The One Piece, an animated remake of the iconic series

One Piece: Season 2 recently premiered on Netflix, and yesterday we reported that the next season is coming as early as next year. But that's not the only One Piece project Netflix has planned, as they're also working on an animated remake... which is a bit surprising considering that the original anime hasn't actually ended yet.

The new adaptation is titled The One Piece and is produced by Wit Studio, starting with the East Blue saga. The idea is to make it easier to get into the series, which currently has nearly 1,200 episodes to plow through (and, as mentioned, isn't finished yet), thanks to a better pace and higher production standards.

Now Netflix has given us a sneak peek at the new series. While there aren't any animated sequences to offer, there are stills that show the series is in very good hands. Check them out below to see for yourself. We don't know when the series will actually be released, but hopefully it's not too far off, considering the project was announced in 2023.