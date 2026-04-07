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Counter-Strike 2

IEM Rio 2026: The groups and opening fixtures are locked in

The tournament kicks off next week.

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The Counter-Strike 2 competitive calendar simply does not slow down this time of the year, as there are tons of tournaments happening on a weekly basis. To this end, while PGL Bucharest is underway in Romania, a bunch of other teams are getting ready to compete in Brazil for IEM Rio.

This event starts on April 13 and with $300,000 on offer (and potentially $1 million for Team Vitality if they win the event and secure another Intel Grand Slam), the groups and opening fixtures have now been locked in. You can see this information below.

Group A:


  • Team Vitality vs. RED Canids

  • Gentle Mates vs. G2 Esports

  • Team Spirit vs. Team Liquid

  • 3DMax vs. Team Falcons

Group B:


  • Furia vs. Passion UA

  • B8 vs. Natus Vincere

  • Aurora Gaming vs. HOTU

  • Legacy vs. Mouz

With these teams and fixtures in mind, who do you think will go the distance at IEM Rio?

Counter-Strike 2

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