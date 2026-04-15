IEM Rio 2026: Four playoffs spots have been filled while four teams have already been eliminated

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As we mentioned yesterday, as we head into Wednesday's action, already four teams have concluded their journey through IEM Rio 2026, as four organisations have been eliminated from the major event. To polarise this, four teams have also already punched their playoffs ticket, including Team Vitality, who is still hunting for their back-to-back Intel Grand Slam achievement.

As for the eliminated teams, Gentle Mates, Team Liquid, Passion UA, and Legacy have all been knocked out. On the other hand, the four confirmed playoff squads are Team Vitality, Team Falcons, Furia, and Mouz.

With all of this in mind, today (April 15) is a big day because we'll learn about the confirmed group winners and also the next four eliminated teams. This being said, the fixtures are as follows.

IEM Rio April 15 Fixtures:

Group A Upper Bracket Final:



Team Vitality vs. Team Falcons



Group A Lower Bracket Semifinals:



Team Spirit vs. RED Canids



G2 Esports vs. 3DMax



Group B Upper Bracket Final:



Furia vs. Mouz



Group B Lower Bracket Semifinals: