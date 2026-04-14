esports
Counter-Strike 2
IEM Rio 2026: First matches conclude with Team Vitality, Natus Vincere, Aurora Gaming, and more, victories
Already, eight teams are fighting for their tournament lives.
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While it has only just begun, IEM Rio is moving along at a breakneck pace. So far, the opening fixtures for the tournament have commenced, and with these in mind, eight teams have started their event with victories while a further eight are already now battling elimination.
With a ton of matches in the books, you can see the April 13 results below and likewise the fixtures for April 14 too.
IEM Rio April 13 results:
- Team Vitality 2-0 RED Canids
- Gentle Mates 1-2 G2 Esports
- Team Spirit 2-0 Team Liquid
- 3DMax 0-2 Team Falcons
- Furia 2-0 Passion UA
- B8 1-2 Natus Vincere
- Aurora Gaming 2-0 HOTU
- Legacy 1-2 Mouz
IEM Rio April 14 fixtures:
Group A Upper Bracket Semifinals:
- Team Vitality vs. G2 Esports
- Team Spirit vs. Team Falcons
Group A Lower Bracket Quarterfinals:
- RED Canids vs. Gentle Mates
- Team Liquid vs. 3DMax
Group B Upper Bracket Semifinals:
- Furia vs. Natus Vincere
- Aurora Gaming vs. Mouz
Group B Lower Bracket Quarterfinals:
- Passion UA vs. B8
- HOTU vs. Legacy
What do you expect from today's fixtures?