IEM Rio 2026: First matches conclude with Team Vitality, Natus Vincere, Aurora Gaming, and more, victories

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While it has only just begun, IEM Rio is moving along at a breakneck pace. So far, the opening fixtures for the tournament have commenced, and with these in mind, eight teams have started their event with victories while a further eight are already now battling elimination.

With a ton of matches in the books, you can see the April 13 results below and likewise the fixtures for April 14 too.

IEM Rio April 13 results:



Team Vitality 2-0 RED Canids



Gentle Mates 1-2 G2 Esports



Team Spirit 2-0 Team Liquid



3DMax 0-2 Team Falcons



Furia 2-0 Passion UA



B8 1-2 Natus Vincere



Aurora Gaming 2-0 HOTU



Legacy 1-2 Mouz



IEM Rio April 14 fixtures:

Group A Upper Bracket Semifinals:



Team Vitality vs. G2 Esports



Team Spirit vs. Team Falcons



Group A Lower Bracket Quarterfinals:



RED Canids vs. Gentle Mates



Team Liquid vs. 3DMax



Group B Upper Bracket Semifinals:



Furia vs. Natus Vincere



Aurora Gaming vs. Mouz



Group B Lower Bracket Quarterfinals:



Passion UA vs. B8



HOTU vs. Legacy



What do you expect from today's fixtures?