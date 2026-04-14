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IEM Rio 2026: First matches conclude with Team Vitality, Natus Vincere, Aurora Gaming, and more, victories

Already, eight teams are fighting for their tournament lives.

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While it has only just begun, IEM Rio is moving along at a breakneck pace. So far, the opening fixtures for the tournament have commenced, and with these in mind, eight teams have started their event with victories while a further eight are already now battling elimination.

With a ton of matches in the books, you can see the April 13 results below and likewise the fixtures for April 14 too.

IEM Rio April 13 results:


  • Team Vitality 2-0 RED Canids

  • Gentle Mates 1-2 G2 Esports

  • Team Spirit 2-0 Team Liquid

  • 3DMax 0-2 Team Falcons

  • Furia 2-0 Passion UA

  • B8 1-2 Natus Vincere

  • Aurora Gaming 2-0 HOTU

  • Legacy 1-2 Mouz

IEM Rio April 14 fixtures:

Group A Upper Bracket Semifinals:


  • Team Vitality vs. G2 Esports

  • Team Spirit vs. Team Falcons

Group A Lower Bracket Quarterfinals:


  • RED Canids vs. Gentle Mates

  • Team Liquid vs. 3DMax

Group B Upper Bracket Semifinals:


  • Furia vs. Natus Vincere

  • Aurora Gaming vs. Mouz

Group B Lower Bracket Quarterfinals:


  • Passion UA vs. B8

  • HOTU vs. Legacy

What do you expect from today's fixtures?

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