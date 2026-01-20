IEM Krakow 2026: The first round of Play-In match-ups have been confirmed

HQ

This week is still all about the BLAST Bounty Winter 2026 tournament in the world of competitive Counter-Strike 2, as that event will come to a close this coming weekend. But after, there will be no stopping the action, as teams will immediately be travelling to Poland to compete in IEM Krakow 2026.

With the tournament starting on January 28, we now know the confirmed first round of matches for the Play-In portion of the event. The premise of the Play-In is simple, it will be whittling down 16 teams to eight survivors, each of whom will advance to the main event and compete in the Group Stage against the eight invited current titans. As for who the eight invited Group Stage squads are, you can see these below including how they have been seeded into the two groups.

Group A:



Furia



The MongolZ



Natus Vincere



Team Spirit



Group B:



Team Vitality



FaZe Clan



Mouz



Team Falcons



Looking back at the Play-In portion of the event, this uses a double-elimination format, meaning two losses and a team is done. With that being the case, the first round of matches in the Upper Bracket has been seeded as follows.



Aurora Gaming vs. GamerLegion



Heroic vs. Parivision



Team Liquid vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas



Passion UA vs. G2 Esports



Legacy vs. BC.Game Esports



FUT Esports vs. 3DMax



Astralis vs. PaiN Gaming



NRG vs. B8



Who do you regard as the favourite to win IEM Krakow 2026?