BLAST Bounty Winter 2026: The final eight teams have been locked in

The Closed Qualifier portion of the BLAST Bounty Winter 2026 Counter-Strike 2 tournament is in the books. The grand total of 32 attending teams have been whittled down to a fraction of its size, with only eight teams left in contention and hunting for the trophy and the prize money.

With the actual main playoffs portion of the tournament set to commence on January 22, with quarter-finals on January 22 and 23, semi-finals on January 24, and the grand finals on January 25, here are the eight teams left alive in the event.



Furia



Team Falcons



Team Vitality



GamerLegion



Team Spirit



Team Liquid



Parivision



Heroic



We don't yet know the schedule for the playoffs as this will be confirmed on January 21 at 19:00 GMT/20:00 CET when the next draft show occurs, but what we do know is that by being the highest-seeded teams left in the event, Furia, Team Vitality, Team Falcons, and Team Spirit will not face each other in the quarter-finals, as they will be matched up with ambitious lower-seeded survivors.