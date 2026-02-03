IEM Krakow 2026: Team Vitality and Aurora Gaming punch playoffs tickets

HQ

Yesterday, we covered the first eliminations and playoffs qualified teams for IEM Krakow 2026, and now we can expand on this with even further eliminations and qualified organisations.

For one, both Team Vitality and Aurora Gaming have punched their playoffs tickets by reaching the Group B Upper Bracket Final. The winner of this match-up will get a first-round bye in the playoffs, but both teams do join G2 Esports and Team Spirit as confirmed organisations in the six-team playoff portion of the event.

Looking at the eliminations, both NRG and BC.Game Esports' races are run. The former was eliminated by FaZe Clan while the latter fell to Team Falcons, meaning only four teams remain in contention for Group B's last playoff spot. This will be fought over by Mouz, FaZe Clan, 3DMax, and Team Falcons, with the first two facing each other initially, and the latter two doing the same, for a spot in the Lower Bracket Final where the winner progresses onwards.

In the other group, only Furia and Astralis remain and will face each other soon in the Lower Bracket Final, as the pair overcame both Natus Vincere and FUT Esports, respectively, to secure a spot in this survival match.

