IEM Krakow 2026: Parivision and The MongolZ already eliminated

You truly cannot script Counter-Strike 2 esports these days. Despite being crowned the team to beat at the recent BLAST Bounty Winter 2026 tournament, an event that saw Parivision lifting the trophy, the team has now already been eliminated from the ongoing IEM Krakow group stage.

The first couple of eliminations occurred yesterday when Parivision fell to Astralis and The MongolZ were knocked out by Furia as well. This means that both team's tournaments have been cut short, an especially tough pill to swallow for the recent victor.

As for other confirmations, much of the group stage is still well underway, meaning we won't know further eliminations until at least this evening. What we do know is that by reaching the Group A Upper Bracket Finals, both G2 Esports and Team Spirit have punched their tickets to the playoffs portion to come, with the winner of this imminent game also getting a first-round bye in the coming phase.