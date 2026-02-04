IEM Krakow 2026: Playoffs bracket is set with only six teams left in contention

HQ

The group stage has concluded for IEM Krakow 2026. The Polish Counter-Strike 2 tournament is in its final stage, as all eyes are now shifting to the playoffs where only six teams remain in contention for the title.

Building on yesterday's report, you might be interested to know that FaZe Clan and 3DMax were the final group stage eliminations, with Team Spirit and Team Vitality being the respective group winners and earning first-round playoff bye matches.

To this end, the playoffs bracket begins with a quarterfinals round that pits Aurora Gaming against Furia, and G2 Esports against Mouz. The winner of the first match will take on Team Spirit, while the winner of the second will face Team Vitality.

There are no second chances anymore, meaning each and every loser is eliminated for good, while winners advance further. All six final matches (including a third place match) will happen between February 6-8.

Who do you think will go the distance?