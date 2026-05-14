IEM Atlanta 2026: Team Vitality and GamerLegion secure final playoffs spots

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It may seem strange that we're focussing so much on Team Vitality during our coverage of IEM Atlanta 2026, but when you're talking about a team that has just won a back-to-back Intel Grand Slam and has essentially not lost a tournament in 2026 either, eyes naturally shift to what the organisation is up to.

To this end, yesterday we covered the news that Team Vitality actually stumbled in its plans at IEM Atlanta by falling into the lower bracket of its respective group and being at risk of elimination. This hasn't really affected the team's plans...

The playoffs spots have been filled and the bracket has been set, with the first-round byes being locked in and Team Vitality being among the cut after knocking FaZe Clan and B8 out of the tournament during its lower bracket run.

To this end, you can see the official playoffs bracket for IEM Atlanta below, with the action now being a single-elimination format, meaning teams must not lose if they intend to reach the final.

IEM Atlanta Playoffs Quarterfinals (May 15):



Natus Vincere vs. Team Vitality at 21:30 BST/22:30 CEST



PaiN Gaming vs. Gamer Legion at 18:15 BST/19:15 CEST



IEM Atlanta Playoffs Semifinals (May 16):



BetBoom Team vs. Winner of NAVI/Vitality at 18:15 BST/19:15 CEST



Legacy vs. Winner of PaiN/GL at 21:30 BST/22:30 CEST



IEM Atlanta Playoffs Third Place Match (May 17):



Loser of Semifinal #1 vs. Loser of Semifinal #2 at 15:45 BST/16:45 CEST



IEM Atlanta Playoffs Grand Final (May 17):