IEM Atlanta 2026: Team Vitality slips and is actually on the cusp of elimination

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Is there a chance IEM Atlanta might see an organisation that isn't Team Vitality lifting the trophy? After winning most every other event this year, the French organisation has hit a bump on the road to an IEM Atlanta trophy, as it was recently defeated by BetBoom Team in the Upper Bracket Semifinals for Group A, meaning it now slips into the Lower Bracket where it will need to win the next two games to claim a playoffs ticket, with any further losses seeing the dominant squad being knocked out of the tournament for good.

But this wasn't all that happened during yesterday's IEM Atlanta proceedings, as four teams were officially eliminated and four teams secured playoffs spots.

For winning their respective Upper Bracket Semifinals, BetBoom Team, PaiN Gaming, Natus Vincere, and Legacy will all advance to the playoffs, albeit with the limited first-round bye slots not yet determined from these four squads.

As for the eliminated teams, after losing their second match at IEM Atlanta already, BC.Game Esports, NRG, Passion UA, and M80 are heading home early.

With all of this in mind, you may be curious as to what the fixtures for today, May 13 looks like. If so, you can see all of this information below, keeping in mind the Upper Bracket Final winners secure the first-round bye slots in the playoffs with the loser advancing all the same, and any loser in the Lower Bracket being eliminated for good.

Group A Upper Bracket Final:



BetBoom Team vs. PaiN Gaming at 21:30 BST/22:30 CEST



Group A Lower Bracket Semifinals:



FUT Esports vs. B8 at 16:30 BST/17:30 CEST



Team Vitality vs. FaZe Clan at 16:30 BST/17:30 CEST



Group B Upper Bracket Final:



Natus Vincere vs. Legacy at 00:00 BST/1:00 CEST (May 14)



Group B Lower Bracket Semifinals: