HTC aims to reduce car motion sickness with the help of its Vive headsets

While Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona has concluded, we still have plenty to talk about from our time at the show. In this instance, the focus is on our chat at the HTC booth, where we caught up with the company's head of global hardware, Shen Ye, to talk about all the latest Vive products and features.

During our chat, we got onto the topic of HTC's partnership with Holoride, a company that aims to use virtual reality to be able to provide entertainment on-the-go, with Ye telling us all about how the systems in place not only achieve that, but also work to reduce motion sickness when travelling in cars as well.

"What Holoride has done is they've been able to use Vive Flow to provide an immersive experience for people in cars," said Ye. "The goal is that they are able to match the car's speed, direction changes, movements in real-time to the headset. The content is moving and adjusting to the car's movement as well to reduce motion sickness, of course. That means you can have the Vive Flow, which isn't a massive pair of glasses, it's super small in a closed space, but be able to have really immersive games and videos in VR. If you're parents and taking your kids on a long road trip, you no longer need to keep them entertained, just give them a pair of glasses and they can immerse themselves."

You can catch our full interview with Shen Ye below, where we also talk about the line-up of Vive products and headsets, as well as HTC's take on the metaverse with the Viveverse.