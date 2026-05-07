Does the Star Fox announcement confirm Zelda Ocarina of Time remake for Switch 2? And Metroid?

Star Fox was announced as a total surprise by Nintendo on Wednesday night, and is releasing very soon, on June 25, only for Nintendo Switch 2. It launches in June, is a classic Star Fox game and has amazing graphics... exactly what leaker NatetheHate said on a podcast on March 27, followed by other insiders who corroborated the information.

Specifically, Nate said that it was a "classic-style Star Fox game", that "the visuals are supposed to be very good, very satisfying" and that it would have online multiplayer. Everything was true, except the timing of the reveal: instead of April, after the Mario Galaxy movie was released, it was revealed on May... one day before the quarterly financial results.

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Nate also said that Rhythm Paradise Groove and Splatoon Raiders would release in the summer, which was later confirmed by Nintendo (Rhythm on July 2 and Splatoon on July 23), so if all of that true, then everything that Nate said should also be true... which is no small thing: we reported on it back then, but here's a recap:



Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave and a Switch Sports game for Switch 2 will launch this summer



The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake will launch before the end of 2026



New 3D Mario game will release in 2027



Metroid, Wario and ANOTHER Star Fox in 2027 for Switch 2?

Those were the main topics by Nate... but the story was picked by other insiders, who added new things, like a Switch 2 Limited Edition based on Zelda.

But the rumours grew like a snowball: a YouTube user named @malo932 allegedly posted a comment with the same information as Nate but BEFORE Nate released the podcast... with few other tidbits, including:



Super Metroid remake is "close"



New Wario Land game is coming "possibly in 2027"



Another Star Fox game will release in 2027 as an "adventure one"



Want more? As Reddit users found out, a user on Famiboards found that an Italian YouTuber named Poro Michele had received a DM days before Nate's podcast, which said all of the above PLUS...



The Duskbloods will release at the end of 2026



There is indeed another Star Fox game in 2027



Mario Kart World DLC was delayed to 2027



Super Metroid remake has a pixel art style



Metroid 6 by Metroid Dread creators MercurySteam is in the works, not in 2026



So, based on the Star Fox announcement, we can assume that Ocarina of Time remake is real (and Mario 3D won't release until 2027). The other rumours are a bit more sketchy, with the risk of being a bit like the broken phone game, but things like a Super Metroid remake or a new Wario Land don't sound too far fetched...

In any case, a potential Nintendo Direct in June could clear some of those doubts. Are you excited about Star Fox on Nintendo Switch 2?