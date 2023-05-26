Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Homeworld 3

Homeworld 3 delayed to February 2024

After being slated for "the first half of 2023"...We're getting Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League flashbacks.

We haven't heard much from the developers at Blackbird Interactive or publishers at Gearbox since another delay pushed Homeworld 3's launch to "the first half of 2023", so strategy fans have either been expecting the announcement of an imminent release or another delay. The latter is the one that has become reality, and it's even worse than you think.

Blackbird confirms Homeworld 3 has been delayed to February 2024. That's right. The game slated to release within five weeks is being pushed eight months. Then it's rather fitting that Homeworld 3 now is set to launch the same month as Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, another game that got a very long delay close to its planned launch.

Homeworld 3

