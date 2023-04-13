Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed to February 2024

HQ

It's been more than a month since yours truly and a handful of others reported that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was going to be delayed, but Warner Bros. refused to comment on the matter. This probably lead many of you to believe we were wrong. Unfortunately, that's not the case. In fact, it's even worse than what I heard before Starfield was delayed to September.

Rocksteady confirms Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been delayed from May 26 to to February 2. The developers say they're doing this to polish the experience, which basically is them confirming this doesn't mean the game's live-service elements will be removed or anything like that.

Then why such a long delay? My sources claim Warner Bros. couldn't find a good date this fall, as the publisher doesn't want to go up against the likes of Starfield, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Mortal Kombat 12 (another WB game), this year's Call of Duty and a few secret games that haven't announced their dates yet.