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Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight: Silksong gets a physical edition to PS5, Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X

It's already available for pre-ordering, but the actual deliveries of the game won't start until October.

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If you've been eager to play Hollow Knight: Silksong on the newer consoles but aren't a fan of digital games, it looks like you'll finally be able to dive into one of last year's best adventures soon. Fangamer has announced that a physical edition is on its way to all current-generation consoles: PlayStation 5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X.

European prices aren't available yet, but the edition will cost the equivalent of $35 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, and $39 for Switch 2. For that price, you'll also get a double-sided cover, a manual, and a poster, plus the upcoming Sea of Sorrow expansion included as a free download. Head over here to pre-order and the game starts shipping in October.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Hollow Knight: Silksong
Hollow Knight: Silksong is already available in physical editions for PlayStation 4 and Switch. // Fangamer

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Hollow Knight: SilksongScore

Hollow Knight: Silksong
REVIEW. Written by Joakim Sjögren

The wait has been long, but now Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally here. We've been playing non-stop over the weekend to be able to give it a rating...



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