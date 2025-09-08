HQ

Trying to review a highly anticipated game is difficult, very difficult. On the one hand, you have to avoid getting carried away by the fast-moving hype train that whizzes past your ears as energetic players share their loud opinions, and on the other hand, you can't let your expectations run so high that it becomes impossible to be impressed in the end. It's been seven long years since Hollow Knight was released, and with each passing day since then, fans have been able to raise their expectations of what might be possible in a potential sequel. Moreover, these dreams have rarely been small-scale or even realistic. To say that the excitement has been unbearable is therefore no exaggeration, and now that Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally here, the big question is: Was it worth the wait?

I'll start by admitting that I wasn't the biggest fan of the first game. Sure, I think Hollow Knight from 2018 is a very good game, but in my eyes it was never the masterpiece that many others wanted it to be. The foundation was incredibly well made, but it lacked finesse, which made certain parts feel more like tedious "musts" rather than something that kept the fun of playing going. With Silksong, Team Cherry has done its homework, and after fine-tuning its recipe, a few centimetres here and a few millimetres there, it has crafted a sequel that is better than its predecessor in every conceivable way.

A big change in Silksong is that we get to control the character Hornet instead of the quiet "The Knight" who took the lead in the last adventure. With Hornet comes a bunch of improvements that make the experience even more enjoyable and accessible. Our acrobatic warrior is larger (in terms of character model) than the short hero from Hollow Knight, and with that, the developers have had to rethink large parts of the setup. Getting around is now like a graceful dance where Hornet jumps, grabs, and glides over platforms, edges, and walls. There is a fluidity in how everything from controls to animation plays out on the screen, and going back to its predecessor feels like looking back at Super Castlevania IV after playing Symphony of the Night. The concept is the same, but the execution is miles apart.

That said, it still feels like Hollow Knight, for better or worse. If you liked the first game, chances are you'll like Silksong, and the opposite is probably true if you didn't like the hyped indie gem from the start. This isn't a game for everyone, but for those who like demanding Metroidvania titles, there are few that can match the creativity, ingenuity, and responsive challenge delivered here.

Silksong offers a kind of brilliance that is difficult to put your finger on. It's the kind of brilliance where the beauty lies deeply buried in the details and how its small components come together to form a grand masterpiece the more of the whole you unlock. The variation between the different environments is one example of such a detail. One moment you are captivated by the fairy-tale splendour and vibrant greenery inside Mosshome, and the next you feel the visual, and equally emotional, drab and wet blanket of Greymoor's shabby architecture envelop your soul when you arrive for the first time.

The hand-painted graphics don't make things any worse, of course. You can more or less pause the game at any time during your journey and use the screen as a painting in your living room, where everything from gloomy cave passages to grand castle halls can serve as a backdrop to your worn-out sofa and fingerprint-smeared glass table. There is a melancholic and sombre beauty in each new area, and although the same feeling existed 7-8 years ago, it feels even more nuanced and varied this time around.

Silksong is also a delight for the ears. Melancholic strings are mixed freely with anxious piano loops and ominous choir elements, and the developers know exactly when to hold back the soundscape or when it's time to let the orchestra dominate completely. Sometimes it's just individual raindrops falling to the ground that keep you company among decaying cities and haunted swamps, and the next moment, grandiose brass sections can completely knock you off your chair with powerful trombones and fateful trumpets as a boss makes his entrance.

Speaking of bosses, Silksong offers a cavalcade of perfectly designed battles. If there was one thing I didn't really appreciate in the original, it was the unevenness of the boss fights. Some felt balanced and challenging, while others were perceived as annoying and unnecessarily difficult. In the sequel, the challenge is certainly still quite high, but here every single battle, and I mean every single one, feels exquisitely designed to always feel fair and without unnecessary blows below the belt. For example, I was stuck with a difficult combatant for over an hour the other day, but I never felt that the difficulty was due to unreasonable obstacles where I fought back with cheap shots or desperately short reaction times. Instead, it was more about learning to control my impulses and read the game board, and even though I met my demise about 30 times, my failures were never due to anything other than myself and my own shortcomings.

As for the story, there were probably not many who followed the narrative woven together in the predecessor, at least not without a couple of in-depth YouTube videos to serve as accompanying support. It was very reminiscent of how the story was advanced in the Dark Souls games, and although parts of that approach are intact in Silksong, it's a much more accessible saga with clear goals and agendas among the game's characters this time around. A big reason for this is again Hornet, as she's not a quiet protagonist but can share her own thoughts and ideas about what's going on around her. This makes it easier to understand different motives and follow where the story is going without constantly scratching your head and trying to piece together every bit of information. Purists may interpret this as something negative, but for my part, I think it fits the story they are trying to convey perfectly, and it also helps the title stand out from its big brother with a fairly unique narrative structure.

One could then go on to devote word-after-word to everything that is good about Silksong, and one could also dedicate just as much time and space to praising the developers at Team Cherry to the skies. The fact that a small studio from Australia chose to play by its own rules and ignore all the unnecessary industry requirements and approaches is in itself extremely remarkable. With a development time of over seven years, many others would have become stressed and cut content, but Team Cherry chose instead to expand their vision and allow the delays to tick away despite the disappointment of enthusiastic gamers. While other publishers spend millions on marketing and recruiting influencers, Team Cherry launched their game without a single positive review under their belt, and they did so at the extremely affordable price of $20, when they could easily have charged three times as much.

However, this is not about Team Cherry. Even if you were to remove all the positive sentiments circulating around the studio's working methods, the respect they seem to have for their fans, and their willingness to offer their products at heavily discounted prices, it would not have made any difference if the game code they delivered did not measure up. Fortunately, Hollow Knight: Silksong manages, entirely on its own, to captivate the player from start to finish. In the same way that Nintendo refined Metroid in 1994 and Konami expanded Castlevania in 1997, Team Cherry has taken a competent game and crafted a masterpiece where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Silksong offers gaming joy in its purest form, and one can't help but applaud everything from design and controls to sound and playability.

In my nearly ten years here at Gamereactor, I have so far managed to award three perfect scores, and now it's time again. Hollow Knight: Silksong is a masterpiece, simply put. No question about it. Expectations were sky-high in advance, but with a lot of patience and even more skill, Team Cherry has managed to rise above the competition and cement its place in the starry sky as one of the brightest shining celestial bodies. If you like challenging video games in general and well-made Metroidvania titles in particular, I cannot recommend Hollow Knight: Silksong enough, because it's a game that enchants and challenges, dazzles and delights. And finally, for those of you who are wondering: Yes, it was definitely worth the wait.