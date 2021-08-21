Here's what Bloodborne looks like from a first-person perspective

HQ

Using what we can only imagine to be witchcraft, modders Garden of Eyes and Zullie the Witch have teamed up to enable players to relive the horrors of Yharnam from a first-person perspective. This perspective-shifting mod for Bloodborne is said to be available soon and it will only be available for those on modded PS4 consoles.

A short teaser showing the mod in action has been released and it shows the player taking on bosses such as Father Gascoigne, Martyr Logarius, and One Reborn. Here the Visceral Attacks look especially gory with the blood spewing directly towards the camera.

Looking at the footage it looks like the PSVR that we knew that we needed. Now, who is going to start a petition?

Thanks, VG24/7.